Sports Backers boss Jon Lugbill is stepping down: 'I’m so grateful'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Sports Backers' first and only Executive Director Jon Lugbill will step down from the role that has defined this life for the last 30 years.

"Our achievements over the past three decades are a testament to the incredible teamwork at Sports Backers,” Lugbill said in a statement announcing his June 2025 retirement. “From our professional staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes, to our volunteers who give their time and energy, to our high-performing Board of Directors, and the donors that help fund our programs, as well as the long-term persistence of local government partners, it’s the collective effort that has made our vibrant active living movement possible. I’m so grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and to make active living a part of our region’s DNA.”

Sports Backers is the organization behind events like the Richmond Marathon, the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K, and Dominion Energy Riverrock.

The retirement comes as Sports Backers is set to move its headquarters.

"I knew next summer was the right time for the organization to transition to a new leader," he said. "With a new headquarters on the Fall Line, an outstanding staff, and a solid financial foundation, the organization is in a strong position. Personally, I’m looking forward to focusing on my family and embarking on new adventures yet to be determined. One thing I know for sure is that I’m excited to paddle down the Grand Canyon while I still can."

"Jon brings an energy to Sports Backers that emanates through the staff, Board of Directors, volunteers, and everyone who engages with our events and programs," Sports Backers Board Chair Roy Grier said. "His pursuit of excellence is evident in his focus on getting the details right while simultaneously setting lofty goals that challenge us. Jon’s legacy is not tied to a specific event, program, or trail, but rather to the culture of excellence he has instilled in the organization—along with a sense of fun and impact that keeps everyone engaged and active."

A search committee to find Lugbill's replacement has been established.



