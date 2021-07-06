Jon Burkett asks for prayers after crash leads to medical discovery

RICHMOND, Va. -- For 20 years, Chesterfield native Jon Burkett has been covering the streets of Central Virginia as a photojournalist and television news reporter.

Over the years, Jon has been known to be the first on the scene with breaking news reports.

He recently broke some unfortunate news of his own.

"Almost two weeks ago, I was t-boned in my driver side door in Shockoe Bottom," Burkett wrote in a Facebook post. "By God’s grace - I just had a bruised jugular with backaches and pains that come with being older and in an accident."

While getting checked out following the crash, doctors made a discovery.

"While getting a scan, doctors found a tumor above my right kidney," Burkett shared on social media. "With that, I ask if you’re the praying type to say a small prayer for your Crime Insider. While it very well could be benign, I will have a test in the morning to see when they will remove it. If they determine it’s growing - removing will be sooner rather than later. I won’t lie, I’m scared as hell. I’ve got a lot of living left and a wife, three beautiful kids, family, CBS 6 colleagues, and friends who mean the world to me."

Jon will see this doctor again this week and may choose to share more information once he is comfortable. You can follow Jon here.