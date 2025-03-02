200-plus military chefs from around the world are 'bringing their best' to Fort Gregg-Adams competition

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Military chefs from around the globe competed this weekend to showcase their culinary talents at the 49th annual Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Gregg-Adams.

The event, hosted by the U.S. Combined Arms Support Command, featured over 200 military culinary experts from various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Service members from the UK, Germany and France also took part.

Chefs competed in front of judges to serve up a variety of treats, demonstrating their skills and creativity.

This free six-day event is recognized as the largest American Culinary Federation competition in North America.

"Competing service members are afforded the opportunity to earn ACF certifications, a recognized industry-standard credential," organizers said. "These credentials help the chefs provide better service to their customers in the dining facilities, as well as acceptance in the civilian sector when the service member transitions out of the military."

