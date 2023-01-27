Inmates who escaped from Virginia jail's rec yard captured in Tennessee

ABINGDON, Va. — Authorities said two inmates who escaped from a regional jail in Virginia Thursday were found hiding in a barn in Tennessee Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates — Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon, Virginia — escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. The sheriff's office says Ricketson was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

On Friday, police found a stolen Cadillac SUV that they believe was used by the inmates on state Route 66 in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.

Deputies later said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. that Brown and Ricketson had been captured in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

"The two escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located this morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia," officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the pair were found hiding in the upstairs of a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee.

"Both were arrested without incident," officials said.

Brown will be held without bond at the Washington County Tennessee Jail while Ricketson will be held without bond at the Hawkins County Tennessee Jail, deputies said.

The U.S. Marshals Service had offered a $5,000 reward each for information leading to their arrest.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.