Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Inmates who escaped from Virginia jail's rec yard captured in Tennessee

'Both were arrested without incident,' deputies say
Richmond top stories and weather January 27, 2023
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson,
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 18:52:38-05

ABINGDON, Va. — Authorities said two inmates who escaped from a regional jail in Virginia Thursday were found hiding in a barn in Tennessee Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the two inmates — Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon, Virginia — escaped Thursday afternoon from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. The sheriff's office says Ricketson was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

On Friday, police found a stolen Cadillac SUV that they believe was used by the inmates on state Route 66 in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.

Deputies later said in a Facebook post just before 6 p.m. that Brown and Ricketson had been captured in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

"The two escapees were captured about four miles from where the stolen vehicle was located this morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia," officials with the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the pair were found hiding in the upstairs of a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, Tennessee.

"Both were arrested without incident," officials said.

Brown will be held without bond at the Washington County Tennessee Jail while Ricketson will be held without bond at the Hawkins County Tennessee Jail, deputies said.

The U.S. Marshals Service had offered a $5,000 reward each for information leading to their arrest.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone