Waiting on heart and kidney transplants for him, this couple leans on the love they share

RICHMOND, Va. — If you ask Johnny and Quan Boatman to tell the origins of their union, it’s a love story that began on a D.C. train and quickly gained traction.

The two found themselves on the same commuter train leaving work in July over 11 years ago.

"Trying to get off the train, I spilled my bag on the floor. When I looked up, Johnny was holding up traffic," Quan said. "I look up and this beautiful man, had this huge smile and these big dimples."

"I contemplated what that was all about," Johnny said. "You know, is there something wrong with me, or this girl has a liking for me."

"I realized that I had probably been looking at him just a few seconds too long, and so I was embarrassed, and I just grabbed my stuff and ran off the train," Quan said.

Although, a glance was all it took, as Johnny made sure he was on that same train the next day.

"I found her, sat down, we started a conversation, and the rest was history," he said.

"Us meeting was nothing but God," Quan said.

10 years and 10 thousand amazing memories later, the pair find themselves reflecting on those moments from a place neither of them expected: the hospital.

For the last 51 days, Johnny has been at VCU Medical Center as he awaits a heart and kidney transplant.

In 2022, Johnny suffered a heart attack while at the gym. "I started having some issues with my chest, which I've never had before," he said, shockingly, as he's always been active both as a collegiate athlete and in the military.

After months of testing, doctors diagnosed him with amyloidosis, a disease that has damaged Johnny’s heart so much he would need a transplant in order to live.

"It happened so quickly I didn't have any time to really comprehend or absorb the impact of the words that Dr. Shaw had provided me and my wife," Johnny described.

Dr. Keyur Shaw with VCU Medical Center said the genetic mutation that sometimes causes the disease predominantly affects black Americans and is much more common than people think.

"We've learned in the last decade that this disease is very common," said Dr. Shaw. "One in 20 black Americans is a carrier of this mutation. Not all of them develop disease, but all of them at higher risk for developing some kind of heart disease in their life."

It’s for this reason Johnny decided to repurpose his pain, sharing his story, hoping to raise awareness around the disease and the importance of organ donation.

"Had I known earlier, I would have been able to address this," Johnny said. "Listen to your body, you know, do the research, and then if you have those issues, seek help right away."

So as the pair advocate while awaiting a heart and kidney transplant, they lean on the love they share as it helps heal his broken heart.

"I know that a heart and kidney are coming for Johnny," said Quan.

"You know, Quan has been my rock, and it's difficult to do to go through the journey alone. That's why, you know, having her has been so instrumental," said Johnny.

Friends and family of Johnny started the 'Anyone With a Heart' campaign to raise awareness around the disease and the importance of life saving organ donations, so if you'd like to donate or learn more you can reach out to them directly at anyonewithaheart@gmail.com.

They also ask that you share Johnny’s story on social media and use the #AnyoneWithAHeart, and advocate for your loved ones to get tested if their family has a history of heart disease.



