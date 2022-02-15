Richmond man reported missing; detectives fear he's in danger

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are looking for Johnnie Brunner. He has been reported missing by his family and detectives believe foul play may be involved.

Brunner, 45, was reported missing on Wednesday, February 9.

He was last seen getting into a vehicle, possibly a blue, four-door Chevy Impala in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Richmond Police Johnnie Brunner

Brunner is approximately 6’ tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark jeans and a dark skull cap.

Brunner has a tattoo of the name “Boss Hogg” on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at 804- 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.