Petersburg mom still pleading for justice four years after son's murder: 'You don't know who to trust'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg mother has grown more and more frustrated as the four-year anniversary of her son's killing creeps closer and closer.

As of May 2024, the only update in her son's murder is that a different detective has now been assigned to the case.

In October 2020, Johnathan King, a young father, was standing with family members on a porch on Hinton Street in Petersburg with his friend, Kevin Williams, when both men were shot and killed.

"He's gonna get justice," Johnathan's mother, Tasha King said.

Johnathan's mother and children find peace in visiting his gravesite and say they remember his tragic death like it was yesterday.

"He was shot October the 4th in 2020 at 11:30 p.m.," Tasha said. "We are asking for anyone to come forward with information on what you've seen or heard or know. I mean call anonymous if you can. It's just senseless violence."

The violence continues to haunt the King family going on now four years later.

Tasha tells CBS 6's Jon Burkett that the only thing consistent in her son's case is the change of hands to the different detectives that have been working it.

"Not knowing is the worst. You don't know who to trust," Tasha said. "You can't trust anyone. I look at family different now. It's awful."

Crime Insider sources say Tasha's thoughts about family members knowing something that could help the investigation are very real.

"It's the most frustrating because you would think family is loyal and for them to be so disloyal, he loved them with all his heart and soul. It's just unreal," she said.

Johnathan would have turned 34 on August 1. His children spend time at his gravesite, talking to his headstone, hoping that their father is watching them grow.

