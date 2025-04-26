John Wilkes Booth's final days: How Lincoln's assassin met his end in rural Virginia

PORT ROYAL, Va. — Twelve days after President Lincoln's historic 1865 visit to Richmond, his assassin's journey ended in the small town of Port Royal, Virginia.

At the end of the Civil War, President Lincoln strolled through the streets of Richmond on April 4, 1865 where he witnessed firsthand the devastation of the fallen Confederate capital.

"Ruins everywhere," said historian and National Park Ranger Mike Gorman. "We have several accounts where he became very emotional several times."

Gorman called it a momentous day in Richmond’s history.

"Twenty-four hours before, there was a Confederate States of America here in Richmond, and now here is Abraham Lincoln. What a day," said Gorman.

But this little-known episode would soon be overshadowed by tragedy. Just days later, on April 14, 1865, Lincoln was shot at Ford's Theatre by one of America's most popular stage performers—John Wilkes Booth.

No American president had been assassinated before. This is the first," said Gorman.

Wayne Brooks with the Caroline County Historical Society explained that Booth's actions were deliberate and calculated.

"He wanted to do something people would remember. And he did," said Brooks.

The cold-blooded assassination sparked a massive manhunt across multiple states.

"It wasn't just 'We need to find the assassin. We need to find John Wilkes Booth. And here is his picture,'" said Gorman.

After escaping into Maryland, Booth continued to elude authorities as hours turned into days and days into weeks.

"You can see that it was a $100,000 reward for the murder of President Abraham Lincoln," said Brooks. "Still at large."

Booth crossed the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers, but his options were narrowing.

He eventually reached Caroline County, Virginia, where his journey would end.

Bill Guzik with Historic Port Royal noted that some sites related to Booth's final days still stand today.

"They ended at that house. The Lightfoot House. Right on the river," said Guzik. "This journey or his escape ended here."

Disguising himself as a Civil War soldier, Booth visited the Peyton House in Port Royal.

"Booth walked these stairs. Was in this parlor," said Guzik. "It is pretty cool. It is living history."

Eventually, Booth and his accomplice, David Herold, found refuge at the Garrett farm. On April 26, U.S. cavalry discovered their hiding place.

"They arrived about 2:30 in the morning," said Brooks. "Booth says, 'I'm not coming out. I'm not going to surrender.'"

When Booth refused to surrender, soldiers set fire to the barn where he was hiding and shot the assassin.

"Just about the same place that Abraham Lincoln had been shot," said Brooks. "He was in bad shape. They pulled him to the front porch of the Garrett House."

The President's killer died hours later at sunrise, 12 days after Lincoln's visit to Richmond.

According to family lore, Port Royal resident Cookie Davis' relatives witnessed Booth's body.

"So as a child, I read about the story and knew about it because people talked about it," said Davis. "I think they were horrified. They had to be."

At the non-profit Historic Port Royal, a few relics related to Booth still survive.

"This is a hinge to the door where Booth was killed behind," said Davis. "It helps us tell the story of what happened to Lincoln."

However, the site of Booth's death is no longer preserved.

The Garrett home was demolished when the federal government built Fort A.P. Hill at the beginning of World War II.

Today, only a historic marker along Route 301 indicates the location.

"The house is gone," said Brooks. "About 150 feet from here stood the Garrett House. I think a lot of them don't know what Assassin's End means on that sign."

Davis believes this difficult chapter in her hometown's history must be acknowledged.

"It is true. It's like a story that is made up, but it is not," said Davis. "That makes us who we are, I think."

Twelve days after the President visits Richmond, the story of his killer’s demise unfolded just up the road.

Central Virginia will forever be linked to the death of Abraham Lincoln, with Port Royal marking the place where the curtain came down on the actor-turned-assassin.

"This is part of our story too. This is not just a D.C. event," said Gorman.

Brooks reflected on Booth's fatal flaws: "He had an ego that ended up killing him. John Wilkes Booth died here. But the event is still in our memory, and it is something we want to preserve."

"To know that John Wilkes Booth came to Port Royal and this is where he met his end, that is a pretty big deal."

