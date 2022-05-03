Montpelier man found dead in Hanover parking lot

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the death of 81-year-old John Slaw,

The Montpelier man was found lying unconscious next to a vehicle at the Montpelier Shoppes along the 16000 block of Mountain Road on Monday at about 6:09 p.m.

"Once on scene, deputies located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The gun was located next to the body. Lifesaving measures were attempted but were ultimately unsuccessful," a Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesperson wrote. "Investigators continue to look into the moments leading up to this incident and are currently not seeking any suspects in this case."

A cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

