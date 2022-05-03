Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Montpelier man found dead in Hanover parking lot

Richmond news and weather update for Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Posted at 2:44 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 14:53:22-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the death of 81-year-old John Slaw,

The Montpelier man was found lying unconscious next to a vehicle at the Montpelier Shoppes along the 16000 block of Mountain Road on Monday at about 6:09 p.m.

"Once on scene, deputies located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The gun was located next to the body. Lifesaving measures were attempted but were ultimately unsuccessful," a Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesperson wrote. "Investigators continue to look into the moments leading up to this incident and are currently not seeking any suspects in this case."

A cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone