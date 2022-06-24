Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

John Rolfe students spoke up and changed their Henrico middle school's mascot

John Rolfe Middle School has a new mascot: the jaguars. Formerly the “Indians,” two Rolfe students undertook an effort to change the mascot two years ago.
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 09:54:41-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — John Rolfe Middle School has a new mascot: the jaguars. Formerly the “Indians,” two Rolfe students undertook an effort to change the mascot two years ago. Their project came to fruition on Thursday as they announced the new name at a Henrico School Board meeting.

Kyra Lambert and Makenzie Nelson, who were seventh graders in 2020, were best friends at Rolfe Middle School. They were assigned a project to address something that they wanted to change at their school. They picked the topic of the school’s mascot. The students felt strongly about their idea, and took it to the school’s principal, Debbie George. Click here to read more on the Henrico Citizen.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone