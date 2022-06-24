HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — John Rolfe Middle School has a new mascot: the jaguars. Formerly the “Indians,” two Rolfe students undertook an effort to change the mascot two years ago. Their project came to fruition on Thursday as they announced the new name at a Henrico School Board meeting.

Kyra Lambert and Makenzie Nelson, who were seventh graders in 2020, were best friends at Rolfe Middle School. They were assigned a project to address something that they wanted to change at their school. They picked the topic of the school’s mascot. The students felt strongly about their idea, and took it to the school’s principal, Debbie George. Click here to read more on the Henrico Citizen.