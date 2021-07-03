Speed blamed in crash that killed Mustang driver, injured passenger

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a wreck in Chesterfield Saturday afternoon that left the driver of a Ford Mustang dead and his juvenile passenger injured.

Officers were called to the 8600 block of Hull Street Road around 12:50 p.m. Saturday after officials said on a 2005 Ford Mustang headed east on Hull Street Road veered off the road and hit a tree.

Police said John 38-year-old Robert Thomas, of the 3700 block of Pease Road in Midlothian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A juvenile passenger was taken to the VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

"At this point, the investigation indicates speed contributed to this crash," Lt. Jim Profita with Chesterfield Police said.

Officers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. \