Driver charged in deadly Brunswick County wreck, troopers say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A driver has been charged with reckless driving in a deadly crash earlier this month in rural Brunswick County.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle wreck on Route 1 at 16046 Boydton Plank Road in Warfield at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.

Officials said 43-year-old John Robert Daniel was headed south on Boydton Plank Road when he lost control, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The impact of the crash killed passenger, 35-year-old Richard Duane Bennett II, of the 2000 block of Little Deer Road in Alberta, Virginia.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt, according to officials who said alcohol was a contributing factor in the wreck.

The Brunswick Commonwealth Attorney excused herself from prosecuting the case, according to troopers. As a result, the court appointed the Spotsylvania Commonwealth Attorney to handle the case.

Troopers said Daniel was charged with reckless driving.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

