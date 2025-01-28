Radio host John Reid announces campaign for lieutenant governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond radio host John Reid announced his campaign for the office of lieutenant governor on Monday.

Reid, WRVA's morning host of over a decade, shared a press release to his Facebook page announcing his bid.

"John has long been considered a voice for all Virginians, with a long track record of grassroots conservative leadership, from leading parents in the fight against woke indoctrination in schools to calling out the worst reckless decisions by Democrat leaders in his home city of Richmond," the release states.



Reid is the son of state Del. Jack Reid, who represented Henrico County and parts of Chesterfield County from 1990 to 2007.

Reid celebrated his new campaign at the Atlas 42 Venue in Richmond today.

