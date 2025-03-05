Virginia man stole millions that was supposed to help disabled children

RICHMOND, Va. -- The former CFO of the Richmond-based Virginia Birth Injury Fund, which compensates disabled children and their families for neurological injuries at birth, is set to be sentenced today for stealing nearly $7 million from the program.

John Hunter Raines faces potentially years in federal prison for an embezzlement scheme that funded what prosecutors describe as an "extravagant, private-jet-setting lifestyle."