Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia man stole millions that was supposed to help disabled children

Virginia Birth Injury Fund
Richmond BizSense
Richmond-based Virginia Birth Injury Fund compensates disabled children and their families for neurological injuries at birth.<br/>
Virginia Birth Injury Fund
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The former CFO of the Richmond-based Virginia Birth Injury Fund, which compensates disabled children and their families for neurological injuries at birth, is set to be sentenced today for stealing nearly $7 million from the program.

John Hunter Raines faces potentially years in federal prison for an embezzlement scheme that funded what prosecutors describe as an “extravagant, private-jet-setting lifestyle.” Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

The Fishin' Pig co-founder Nash Osborn on 'Eat It, Virginia!'

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone