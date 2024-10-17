Police ID teen killed in crash that closed the Virginia Capital Trail

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Virginia State Police identified the teenage driver killed Wednesday morning when he crashed his car on the Virginia Capital Trail.

John Paul Dorriety, 19, was killed at about 7:40 a.m. when he crashed on Route 5 (John Tyler Memorial Highway) near Route 623 (Wilcox Neck Road) in Charles City County.

"A 2017 Ford Fusion [driven by Dorriety] was traveling west on Route 5/John Tyler Memorial Highway when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck trees and a culvert before overturning and striking more trees, eventually coming to rest on its roof," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "Dorriety succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. This crash remains under investigation."

The impact of the crash knocked trees down along the 52-mile walking and bicycle trail that connects Richmond to Jamestown.

The section of the Virginia Capital Trail near the crash was closed for several hours as police investigated the crash and VDOT crews removed the wreckage and debris.

The trail reopened Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. If you knew the victim and have memories you'd like to share, please email the CBS 6 Newsroom.