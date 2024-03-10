Watch Now
Lumber truck driver killed after crashing into 'group of large trees,' troopers say

Driver killed after tractor-trailer fully loaded with lumber crashes into trees
Posted at 7:58 PM, Mar 10, 2024
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — The drive of a tractor-trailer carrying lumber was killed in a wreck in rural Brunswick County Friday morning.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 46 north of Woodley Avenue just after 9:35 a.m. according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver... ran off of the roadway and struck a group of large trees," Anaya wrote. "The tractor-trailer was fully loaded with lumber."

Officials said 52-year-old John Oliver Harrison, of Lawrenceville, Virginia, died on impact.

"There is no indication that Harrison was under the influence or that speed was a factor," Anaya said.

The investigation into the cause of the wreck remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

