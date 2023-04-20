Police ID driver dead after weekend crash at busy Chesterfield intersection

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A driver hurt in a two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection over the weekend has died of his injuries, according to police.

Chesterfield Police said a Nissan Frontier was turning left from Robious Road onto Woodmont Drive on Sunday, April 16 when it was hit by a Hyundai Sonata headed west on Robious Road.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, officials said.

The driver of the Nissan, 56-year-old John M. Wilson, of the 2000 block of Woodmont Drive, died of his injuries on Tuesday, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police said their investigation into the wreck remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

