He stole millions from families of children with brain injuries. Now he wants out of prison early.

Families with children enrolled in the Virginia Birth Injury Program speak outside of court in March 2025.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Four months into his 9-year prison sentence, John Hunter Raines is fighting for a chance to get out early. The disgraced former local CFO, who is serving time in a federal facility for stealing millions of dollars from the Virginia Birth Injury Fund, has made efforts in recent months to have the courts take a “second look at what is a harsh sentence,” he stated in legal documents. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Watch: Families react as former Virginia Birth Injury CFO sentenced for stealing millions from program

Families react as former Virginia Birth Injury CFO sentenced for stealing millions from program

