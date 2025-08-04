He stole millions from families of children with brain injuries. Now he wants out of prison early.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four months into his 9-year prison sentence, John Hunter Raines is fighting for a chance to get out early. The disgraced former local CFO, who is serving time in a federal facility for stealing millions of dollars from the Virginia Birth Injury Fund, has made efforts in recent months to have the courts take a “second look at what is a harsh sentence,” he stated in legal documents. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Watch: Families react as former Virginia Birth Injury CFO sentenced for stealing millions from program