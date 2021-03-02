John Hampton Elliott reported missing in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- John Hampton Elliott, 36, was reported missing on March 1, 2021, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.
He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
He is believed to be driving a Blue 2008 Chevy Impala bearing Virginia registration UNA-5699.
Elliott is 6’0” tall, weighing 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.