John Hampton Elliott reported missing in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- John Hampton Elliott, 36, was reported missing on March 1, 2021, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He is believed to be driving a Blue 2008 Chevy Impala bearing Virginia registration UNA-5699.

Elliott is 6’0” tall, weighing 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Hanover Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.