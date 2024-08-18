Watch Now
Suspect arrested in Petersburg shooting that killed man

Gordon Drive Murder
PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Petersburg.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Gordon Drive around 12:25 p.m., according to officials with Petersburg Police.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Jodeci Taylor suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

Police arrested 25-year-old Cavonte Cooke on first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges, officials said.

While no additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the killing appeared to be domestic-related.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

