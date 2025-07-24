Jockey hospitalized after falling from racehorse at Colonial Downs

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A jockey was taken to an area hospital after falling from a racehorse at Colonial Downs on Thursday.

Information posted by Colonial Downs said that the racehorse Stanza "clipped heels" which unseated jockey Tyler Conner.

Conner was conscious after the incident and is recovering in the hospital. The severity of his injuries has not been released.

The Virginia Racing Commission issued a press release saying the incident happened in the final stages of the race.

"Our thoughts are with the rider, their loved ones, and the racing community. We will share updates as they become available and appropriate," the release said.

The remainder of Thursday's races have been canceled.

"Our thoughts are with Conner and his team," Colonial Downs said on social media.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

