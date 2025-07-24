Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Jockey hospitalized after falling from racehorse at Colonial Downs

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 24, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 24, 2025
Posted
and last updated

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A jockey was taken to an area hospital after falling from a racehorse at Colonial Downs on Thursday.

Information posted by Colonial Downs said that the racehorse Stanza "clipped heels" which unseated jockey Tyler Conner.

Conner was conscious after the incident and is recovering in the hospital. The severity of his injuries has not been released.

The Virginia Racing Commission issued a press release saying the incident happened in the final stages of the race.

"Our thoughts are with the rider, their loved ones, and the racing community. We will share updates as they become available and appropriate," the release said.

The remainder of Thursday's races have been canceled.

"Our thoughts are with Conner and his team," Colonial Downs said on social media.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone