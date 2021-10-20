Company hosting job fair to work with Afghan refugees at Fort Lee

FORT LEE, Va. — The company KBR is looking to hire more workers at Fort Lee as the base continues to care and house thousands of Afghan refugees that arrived in Virginia over the summer.

The company is looking to hire over 300 employees at their job fair on Wednesday. Leaders with KBR said jobs include logistics, labor, operations coordinators, food service supervisors, chefs and much more.

The company added that those who get hired will get full pay and benefits, along with paid lodging and transportation.

"You'll see that the things that you learned and the reverence that they have for certain ideologies, or the reference that they have for just being excited on being on U.S. soil is something amazing," said Daniel Pena, KBR site coordinator. "The smiles on the faces, the kids running up to you just want to talk and say whatever to you. It's just something that just motivates you to do more and provide that service at the at the top level."

Those that are hired will be eligible for a $2,000 completion bonus. The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Oct. 20 at Building 9009 on Battle Drive at Fort Lee.

For more information on the open opportunities, click here.

