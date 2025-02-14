Students relocated after fire damages JMU dorm

HARRISONBURG, Va. — A dorm fire at James Madison University remains under investigation Friday morning.

No one was hurt in Thursday night’s fire at Garber Hall, though the university must now relocate the more than 200 students who lived in the dorm.

"Emergency units received the call at 9:12 p.m. of a fire in a third-floor unit and promptly responded to the scene," a JMU spokesperson said. "Harrisonburg Fire Department crews marked the fire under control at 10:24 p.m."

University spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass told WHSVthey encouraged students to reach out to family to let them know they were safe.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

