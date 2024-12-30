Virginia funeral homes giving public opportunity to pay respects to former President Jimmy Carter's family

RICHMOND, Va. — A funeral home with multiple locations in the Richmond area is giving residents the opportunity to pay their respects to the family of former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at 100.

Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes will have a book of condolence at all locations that the public can sign between Jan. 1 through 14.

They will also be collecting personal notes and cards.

“Regardless of how history assesses Jimmy Carter’s presidency or what one thinks of his politics, everyone should appreciate and respect him for his humanitarian endeavors and his deep religious faith," Krystina Diman, president of Woody and Nelsen, said.

The funeral home said all items will be sent to the Carter family.

If you'd like to sign a condolence book or drop off a card, you can do so at the below locations:

Woody Funeral Homes:



1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County

1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian

9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville

Nelsen Funeral Homes:



4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond

412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland



