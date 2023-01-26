Virginia lawmakers mourn former Del. Jimmie Massie after 'sudden death'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Jimmie Massie, a Republican who spent 10 years as the representative from Henrico’s 72nd District in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2008 to 2018, died suddenly Jan. 25, according to a statement from House Speaker Todd Gilbert. The cause of death was not immediately clear. He was 64.

Steve Helber/AP Del. Jimmy Massie, R-Henrico, gestures as he speaks on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates during the session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

“I am shocked and grieved to learn of the sudden death yesterday of our colleague, former Del. Jimmie Massie of Henrico,” Gilbert said in a statement Thursday. “No one who served alongside him during his 10 years here in the House will ever forget him. While he was known outside the Capitol for his business success and deep involvement in his community, in the House he was known for his commitment to formulating good public policy. His love of detail was matched only by his outgoing, gregarious personality that made him a joy to serve with. To say that he will be missed among his former colleagues is a woeful understatement.”

