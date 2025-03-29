Jim Shooter, Marvel Comics icon, sold his first stories at 14: 'Put your mother on the phone'

RICHMOND, Va. — Jim Shooter, the iconic former editor-in-chief for Marvel Comics, is taking part in GalaxyCon Richmond this weekend.

Shooter, who spoke with CBS 6 event reporter Antoinette Essa outside the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday morning, reflected on his legendary career.

"I've been in this business for 60 years. It started at 13," Shooter said.

Shooter said he has been working in the industry ever since he sold his first three stories.

"He thought I was a college student," Shooter recalled. "And then something I said made him ask, 'How old are you?' I said, 'Well, I just turned 14.' He says, 'Put your mother on the phone.' But she was on board, and so I just kept going."

Shooter also reflected on the 40th anniversary of "Secret Wars."

"We did a story called 'Secret Wars.' Mattel was doing a license for the Marvel characters, and we were just supporting it, you know, and they didn't have any control over [it]," Shooter said. "We were just making the best story we could. But it was a big hit, the biggest hit for 30 years, and it just took off."

Shooter said a "Secret Wars" movie is now in the works.

"They've got it all cast, and I guess they're filming right now," he said.

Shooter is also working on a project for one of the streaming services that he expects will be released in 2026.

More than 40,000 attendees are expected at GalaxyCon Richmond, which runs through Sunday at the Greater Richmond Convention.

