Long-time K95 morning radio personality 'Catfish' passes away

RICHMOND, Va. -- Long-time K95 radio personality Jim Leonard Metzger, lovingly known in Central Virginia as K95's Catfish, passed away on Monday.

Before landing in Central Virginia, Jim was an on-air radio personality in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania. He was best known in Central Virginia for his time on the Catfish and Lori Morning Show.

Jim's obituary made mention of his time on the radio Central Virginia, saying "he loved meeting and hearing from all K-95 listeners, and loved the fact people still recognized his voice after his retirement."

K95 shared his obituary on their Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, adding the following message.

We are so sorry to share such sad news. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Catfish will always be a part of K95! We will be remembering him this afternoon and forever.

A memorial service will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son - Chester Chapel.

In lieu of followers, contributions in honor of Jim can be made to Tunnel to Towers here.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.