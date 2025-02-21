Jewish Community Federation leader on Bibas family: 'It is a scary time'

RICHMOND, Va. — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge Friday for what he described as a “cruel and malicious violation” of the ceasefire agreement after authorities determined that a body released by Hamas was not an Israeli mother of two small boys, as the militant group had promised.

The incident raised new doubts about the future of the fragile ceasefire deal, which has paused over 15 months of war but is nearing the end of its first phase. In the short term, though, there were indications that the deal's next step — the release of six living Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners — would proceed as planned.

In a statement Friday, Hamas suggested a mix-up of remains might have occurred after Israeli bombing of the area where both the Israeli hostages and Palestinians were present. The group said it would “conduct a thorough review.”

Jewish Community Federation CEO Daniel Staffenberg, who's currently in Israel on a community trip, says he was outraged after learning Shiri Bibas's body was not returned alongside with her children Ariel and Kfir.

Staffenberg called the news confirmation of the atrocities that have occurred since October 7, 2023, and asked the Jewish community and the world to take a united stance condemning it.

"I would assume, that the brutal murder of a four-year-old baby and a one-year-old baby and their mother after being taken hostage in their own house would have come with a huge outcry," Staffenberg said. "It is a lonely place for many Jews in the world right now. And while we're resilient, it is a scary time, and it feels very alone."

Hamas said it had “no interest in retaining any bodies,” adding that it had “demonstrated full compliance with the agreement” in recent days and remained "committed to all its terms.”

“We reject Netanyahu’s threats, which serve only to manipulate Israeli public opinion,” Hamas said, calling on mediators to ensure the continued implementation of the ceasefire.

The group also called for the return of the unidentified remains.

Netanyahu's vow for revenge was rejected by the aunt of the Bibas children, who said Israeli officials had failed to protect them on the day of the attack and then abandoned them in captivity.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we did not receive an apology from you in this painful moment,” Ofri Bibas Levy said in a video statement released Friday by a group representing the families of hostages. “We are not seeking revenge right now. We are asking for Shiri.”

The confusion over the body’s identity was a shocking twist in the saga of the Bibas family, which has been widely viewed as a symbol of the Israeli hostages' plight.

During the ceasefire, which began in January, Hamas has been releasing living hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails.

Thursday’s release marked the first time the group has returned the remains of dead hostages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.