Man arrested after Chesterfield police say he stabbed, killed woman he was staying with

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing that left a woman dead.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a home in the 10500 block of Queensway Court to check the welfare of a woman who hadn't been heard from in several days.

Officers made their way into the home and found Jessica Marshall, 45, dead from stab wounds.

After an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Jacob R. Farnsworth, 29, for second-degree murder for the incident. Farnsworth had been staying at the home where Marshall was found dead.

Farnsworth was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.

