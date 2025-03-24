Jessica Aber, former US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, found dead in Alexandria home

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Jessica Aber, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead at a home in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

CBS News reported that officers with the Alexandria Police Department were called to the home just after 9:15 a.m. regarding an unresponsive woman. It was located about 6 miles from Ronald Reagan Washington Airport.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber for the Eastern District of Virginia, speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington, as Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, look on. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Officers found the 43-year-old dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the home belonged to Aber, or who had contacted police.

A friend of the family told CBS News Aber's death is "believed to be the result of a longstanding medical issue."

The Virginia medical examiner's office will determine her cause of death, officials said.

Police said that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is underway "as a matter of protocol."

APD Statement regarding Beverley Drive Death Investigation pic.twitter.com/86iNsUzQyO — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) March 22, 2025

Erik Siebert, the current U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said Aber's "professionalism, grace and legal acumen set the standard."

"We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber," Siebert said. "She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world... Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career. She loved EDVA and EDVA loved her back. We remain committed to her life’s work, a commitment to seeking justice, as she would have wanted."

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares praised Aber and said her work with Ceasefire Virginia "saved more lives than we may ever realize."

I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jessica Aber, whose career of public service included US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and whose work with Ceasefire Virginia saved more lives than we may ever realize.



Our thoughts and our prayers are with her family this… — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) March 22, 2025

The Virginia native completed her undergraduate work at the University of Richmond and received her law degree from William & Mary Law School.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

