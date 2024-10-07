Police identify motorcyclist killed in Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The motorcyclist who died in a Friday evening Henrico crash has been identified by police.

21-year-old Jerrico Lucas Huerena died at the scene of the crash after his motorcycle lost control while driving on I-64 near the westbound Staples Mill Road exit.

"A 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400, driven by 21-year-old Jerrico Lucas Huerena of Henrico, attempted to pass a 2018 BMW M4 in the left lane, striking the BMW in the rear. The motorcycle lost control and struck the guardrail on the left shoulder," state police wrote in a statement. "Huerena succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old male from Henrico, was uninjured."

The crash is still under investigation.

