Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Henrico crash

1004.jpg
Virginia State Police
1004.jpg
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The motorcyclist who died in a Friday evening Henrico crash has been identified by police.

21-year-old Jerrico Lucas Huerena died at the scene of the crash after his motorcycle lost control while driving on I-64 near the westbound Staples Mill Road exit.

"A 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400, driven by 21-year-old Jerrico Lucas Huerena of Henrico, attempted to pass a 2018 BMW M4 in the left lane, striking the BMW in the rear. The motorcycle lost control and struck the guardrail on the left shoulder," state police wrote in a statement. "Huerena succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old male from Henrico, was uninjured."

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone