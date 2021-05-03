Parade welcomes home Virginia girl who beat leukemia: ‘Everybody loves her’

Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Todd Haas in the video player above.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Scores of folks took part in a drive-by parade Sunday afternoon to welcome a Colonial Heights girl home after spending 42 days in the hospital.

Donna Ingram, Jer'Niya Crawley's "Honorary Auntie," said there was "a whole lot of love" to show the 11-year-old survivor "that the community and everybody loves her."

Jer'Niya's mother, Arleta Tucker, said her daughter was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), which doctors told her was rare for children, on March 16.

Parade celebrates Jerniya Crawley, 11-year-old Colonial Heights girl who beat leukemia.

"My heart broke cause she had just had her birthday turned 11," Tucker recalled. "[APL] is usually a leukemia that only adults get."

"When we found out about it, she was like, 'Mommy, I’m gonna fight," her mother remembered. "She said, 'I’m gonna fight this and I’m gonna win.'"

After spending weeks in the hospital, ATucker said her daughter's doctors called to tell her that Jer'Niya's results came back without "a trace of cancer."

Parade celebrates Jerniya Crawley, 11-year-old Colonial Heights girl who beat leukemia.

"I’m just so happy that she made it through," said one man driving past the home as tear filled his eyes. "Cause God is good. All the time. God is real good."

Tucker was speechless by the love and support show to her family.

"Thank y’all ever so much for supporting her and putting a smile on her face," Ingram said.

"She won, she won," Tucker said. "That right there is the best feeling in the world."

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Niya and her family. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

"Please continue to lift Jer'Niya and Arleta in your prayers," the fundraiser reads.