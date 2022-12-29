Crime Insider sources provide Jon Burkett with new details about homicide inside this Glen Allen home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have arrested a man for killing another man inside a Glen Allen home.

Jermaine Lee Branch was arrested and booked in Henrico Jail after midnight on Thursday morning, according to online records.

Branch was initially charged with second-degree murder, those records indicated.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Branch was the person who called the police to a home along the 8100 block of Langley Drive in Glen Allen on Tuesday to report the death.

The victim, later identified by police as 46-year-old Andre Leonard Malmberg, had suffered obvious signs of trauma, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

Branch and Malmberg were in a relationship, those sources added.

Henrico Police have not yet released information about the arrest nor details about Malmberg's death.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police Det. Breeden at 804-501-5243 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

