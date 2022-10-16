Missing boy left Short Pump home Sunday morning, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorties are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old boy who walked away from his Short Pump home Sunday morning.

Henrico Police said Jeriamiah T. Eddy's parents reported him missing from their home in the 4500 block of Marshall Run Circle just before 10 a.m.

That is the Marshall Springs at Gayton West neighborhood adjacent to Interstate 64 and not far from Short Pump Town Center and Wegmans.

Henrico Police

Jeriamiah, who was described 4 feet tall and weighing about 112 pounds, may be wearing glasses, police said.

He was last seen as wearing a black shirt and red shorts, according to police.

"First responders from the Henrico Fire Division and the Police Division responded to the area to search and document the missing juvenile," police said.

If anyone has information about Jeriamiah's whereabouts, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

