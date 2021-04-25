Troopers: Tappahannock man killed after ATV ran off road, struck ditch

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. -- State police have released the name of a 34-year-old man killed in an ATV crash early Saturday morning in Essex County.

Troopers were called to the wreck along Route 610 about 1 mile east of Route 684 just before 2:50 a.m., Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2004 Bombardier ATV was heading east on Route 610 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a ditch," Davenport said.

Officials said the driver, Jeremy B Futchko of Tappahannock, was thrown from the vehicle.

Futchko, who officials said was not wearing a helmet, was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, Davenport said.

Troopers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

