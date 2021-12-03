Have you seen her? Missing Henrico teen last seen leaving Tucker High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old Henrico girl last seen three weeks ago.

Police said Jennifer Raquel Aguilera Del Cid went missing around 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 after leaving J.R. Tucker High School.

The girl lives in the 7100 block of Fernwood Street, according to police.

"Her parents are seeking the community’s assistance to bring her home safely," police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Detective Minter at 804-928-0331 or School Resource Officer Cosel at 804-840-6273. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, call Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or visit p3Tips.com online.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!