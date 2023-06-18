1 killed, 1 wounded in Henrico house party shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A young person was killed and an adult was injured in a shooting at a house party in Henrico County Saturday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Jennifer Pond Way about a shooting just after 11:10 p.m., according to Henrico Police.

When police arrived, they found two victims, officials said.

A juvenile victim died of their injuries on the way to the hospital and an adult victim, who was also taken to an area hospital, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

SCENE VIDEO: 1 killed, 1 wounded in Henrico house party shooting

"This is an active investigation," police wrote.

Anyone with tips about the crime was urged to call police.

