Search crews find body of missing woman last seen near Hanover Country Store

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A missing Hanover woman's body was discovered by search crews on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Jennifer Lynn Underwood's body was found in a wooded area off of Hanover Courthouse Road near Georgetown Road, deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

Underwood, who was last seen in the 12000 block of Hanover Courthouse Road near the Hanover Country Store, was reported missing Monday.

"There were no signs of foul play observed," deputies said.

The 48-year-old's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine her cause of death.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Jennifer Underwood during this difficult time," deputies said.

Deputies said their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.