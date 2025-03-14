Virginia woman wins $5 million on Virginia Lottery scratcher: 'Feels amazing!'

RICHMOND, Va. — Jennifer Ivey is Virginia's newest millionaire.

Ivey, of Loudoun County, won the $5 million top prize in lottery's 100X the Money game.

She bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven on Pleasant Valley Road in Chantilly.

"It feels amazing! It really does!" she said. "I just kind of stared at it because I couldn’t believe it!"

Ivey choose the one-time cash option which means she'll receive $3,125,000 before taxes.

"The 100X the Money scratcher (game #2149) features prizes ranging from $30 to $5 million," a lottery official said. "This is the second of three top prizes claimed in this game, which means one more remains unclaimed."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.