Virginia teen dies after crash on his high school graduation day

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia community is mourning the death of an 18-year-old who died after a crash that occurred on the same day as his high school graduation.

Jemeire Hite died following a May 24 crash that happened just hours after he graduated from Central High School, according to Lunenburg County Public Schools.

"Jemeire graduated full of promise and pride. His loss is felt deeply across our school community," Superintendent Dr. Sharon Stanislas said. "On behalf of Lunenburg County Public Schools, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Jemeire's family, friends, and loved ones. We grieve with you and stand with you during this difficult time."

Lunenburg County Public Schools Jemeire Hite

Details about the crash have not yet been released by authorities.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Hite's family with expenses.

"What should have been the best day of his life quickly turned into the worst. He was life flighted to Roanoke and spent several days in the ICU," the fundraising page states. "We have the opportunity to help this family. No donation can ever bring their precious Jay back, but no family should go bankrupt saying goodbye to their loved one. Anything you could give would be so appreciated."

