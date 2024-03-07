Chesterfield Chief of Police to retire from department, will join FBI: 'The best community I've ever served'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz will retire from his position, he tells CBS 6's Jon Burkett.

After 32 years in law enforcement, Katz says now is the time for him to shift gears for new goals, as his retirement will be effective on March 31.

Katz told his command staff and officers that he would retire from the department, and head to Quantico for a new adventure with the FBI.

"I now join the ranks of retirees from this agency. This is the best agency I've ever been involved with, the best people, the best community I've ever served,” Katz said. “The best local government I've ever worked for. This isn't a professional decision - it's a personal decision.”

Six years ago, Katz became chief after Chesterfield conducted a nationwide search for a new police chief.

After he was named chief in January 2018, he brought in a different style of leadership from his previous position in Florida.

"Love those you lead. I've certainly done that and I think our staff has embraced that and that means the personnel in our agency who go out and help people in their time of need,” Katz said. “They're bringing their whole selves to that situation which is good for the community right? We've had a positive impact on the culture of the agency and I'm excited about the future. I told our staff I think our best days are still ahead of us."

Katz's future will be in Quantico at the FBI Training Academy - working with aspiring senior law enforcement executives from around the world as well as new agents and FBI staff.

"It's about restoring balance in my life and spending time with family and friends and loved ones who've stood beside me for years of shift work. Coming out in the middle of the night for things - this is the time in my life where I'm looking forward to having grandbabies and giving back,” Katz said.

He says he’s grateful to have been chief in Chesterfield and knows he is leaving his team in good hands.

Lieutenant Colonel Brad Badgerow, the current deputy chief of strategic management, will become acting chief.

Katz says he has this recommendation for the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors when it comes to selecting the next police chief:

"Pick somebody within and do it promptly because the analogy I used is the captain steps away from the vessel and everyone looks for life rafts until they figure out who's behind the wheel,” Katz said. “I think it's in the best interest of the agency and the county as a whole to name a successor as promptly as possible but also responsibly. It's a big decision and there are a lot of talented people within."

The board of supervisors will select the new chief based on the recommendation of a committee of five people.

The committee will consist of the county administrator as well as one member of the Board of Supervisors, a citizen appointed by the chief judge of the circuit court, someone with police experience appointed by the Board of Supervisors, and someone appointed by the Board of Supervisors who is not an "elected or appointed county official."

