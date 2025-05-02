Gun owner charged after toddler's fatal shooting in Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old Chesterfield boy.

Jeffrey R. Greene, 37, was charged with felony child neglect and allowing a child access to a firearm.

The child, according to police, gained access to the gun inside a home along Avalon Heights Road, in the Winchester Green apartment complex Thursday evening and fatally shot himself.

Police said Greene, the gun's owner, lived in the home where the child died, but is not related to him.

The child's name has not been released due to his age.

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.