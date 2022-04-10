Missing Virginia man's cellphone has been off since Friday, deputies say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen Tuesday at his Cumberland County home.

Jeffrey David Eppes was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on April 5 and his cellphone has been turned off since 9 a.m. on Friday, according to deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Eppes, a diabetic who needs medication daily, may be driving a 2018 blue Toyota Corolla with license plates: VHD-8127, deputies said.

Officials said that while they do not know where he was headed, they believe Eppes might be in "the Crewe or Rice area."

He may be driving a 2018 blue Toyota Corolla with license plates: VHD-8127.

Eppes is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds, deputies said.

If you have seen Eppes, have information about his whereabouts or the location of his car, call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-492-4120.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!