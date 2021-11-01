Watch
Jefferson Hotel owner revives plan to demolish Richmond church building

Mike Platania
The century-old Second Baptist Church building at Franklin and Adams streets. The Jefferson Hotel owns the building and has been using it for storage.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Nov 01, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Thirty years after it first sought to do so, the owner of The Jefferson Hotel is looking to tear down the building’s historic next-door neighbor. Historic Hotels of Richmond, tied to Bill Goodwin’s CCA Industries, filed permit applications with the city in September to demolish the century-old Second Baptist Church building at 13 W. Franklin St., just east of the five-star hotel. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.

