Chesterfield Police identify teen who drowned in Swift Creek

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police identified the child who drowned in Swift Creek on Sunday afternoon as 15-year-old Jefferson V. Garcia.

The call for help came in around 3:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Swift Bluff Drive. Garcia's body was recovered a little after 7 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that the teenager was on an ATV when he went into the water, though Chesterfield Police have not yet confirmed that information.

Anyone with information that could help police investigate this death was asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

