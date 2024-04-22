Watch Now
Chesterfield Police identify teen who drowned in Swift Creek

Divers have recovered the body of a boy who went into the water in Swift Creek in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 16:22:24-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police identified the child who drowned in Swift Creek on Sunday afternoon as 15-year-old Jefferson V. Garcia.

The call for help came in around 3:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Swift Bluff Drive. Garcia's body was recovered a little after 7 p.m.

Crime Insider sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett that the teenager was on an ATV when he went into the water, though Chesterfield Police have not yet confirmed that information.

Anyone with information that could help police investigate this death was asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip

