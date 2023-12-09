How you can help support this Chesterfield County toy drive this holiday season

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The spirit of giving this holiday season can light up the life of a child. That’s why organizers hosting this year’s toy drive at the Jefferson Davis Flea Market are busy working behind the scenes to make it a big success. But, they say they need your help.

Big, bright smiles on the faces of happy children are the payout for Sandra Bonilla and volunteers who join forces every year to put on a toy drive inside the Jefferson Davis Flea market.

This year’s toy drive will take place on Saturday, December 9, and a week later, on December 16, the toys will be given away.

"There’s a lot of kids in the community that I would see that the parents don’t have the resources to buy a toy or take them to see Santa as well," Bonilla said. "So, part of this event, we give away food to the children and a gift to the child and they also get a picture with Santa Claus. We have the Grinch come in every year."

This is a Christmas outreach event that has grown each year. Families line up hours before the doors open.

"The child will get a ticket when they arrive at the market. Someone will be at the door handing a ticket to each child," Bonilla said. "The child must be present, and we have a line, and you go through it. You do not have to sign up before."

This is the fifth year organizers have hosted this Jefferson Davis Flea Market toy drive. On December 9, donors can come to drop off their toys, and a week later on December 16, they’ll be given out to families in need.

"We are going to be having a live remote with Ultra, the Latino station in Richmond from noon until 3 p.m. Again, Ultra will be live, and we will have giveaways, if you want to enter, we will be giving things away again," Bonilla said. "You don’t have to get out of your vehicle, and you can drive by. People will be there ready to take your gifts from you."

Bikes, dolls, games, and even gift cards will be available for teenagers. Organizers are hoping the donations start piling up so they can bless as many children as possible and make their holidays even happier.

Organizers say they could also use volunteers on December 9 for the toy drive and the following Saturday when the gifts are given out.

If you can lend a hand, or want to donate food or drinks for the holiday outreach event, call 804-972-0759.

