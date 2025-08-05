Richmond's old Jefferson Davis statue is headed to Los Angeles

RICHMOND, Va. — Old Jefferson Davis is heading to Hollywood.

Sunday, Aug. 17 will be the last day that Richmonders can visit the Jefferson Davis statue on display at The Valentine before it heads west to take part in a new art exhibition called “Monuments” in Los Angeles. Co-organized and co-presented by The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles and The Brick, the exhibition will bring “together a selection of decommissioned monuments, many of which are Confederate, with pre-existing and newly commissioned contemporary artworks that address American history and national identity,” according to the exhibition’s website.

The statue, which is owned by The Valentine, will be exhibited at LA’s MOCA Geffen for an eight-month run that begins in October. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

