The story behind this Virginia photographer's widely sought-after photo of the total eclipse

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Monday, April 8, Richmonders flocked outside to places like the Science Museum of Virginia, where they gathered in large crowds to watch the midday solar eclipse known as the Great North American Eclipse. Others, like Jeff Saxman, a longtime Richmond fine art and commercial photographer, hit the road to photograph the total eclipse with a better view.

Saxman and his two sons ended up at a park in Ohio, where he made the striking sequential image below.

Jeff Saxman



His fine art print of the eclipse has become a widely sought-after keepsake of the celestial event. (Note: The next total eclipse in the contiguous United States won’t happen until Aug. 23, 2044.) Click here to read the story of how it all happened.

