Jeep passenger wanted for I-64 shooting that left woman hospitalized: 'A dozen rounds were fired'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Troopers are asking for the public's help identifying a person inside a Jeep accused of opening fire on a driver along Interstate 64 in Richmond Friday night.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the shooting happened at 11 p.m. along I-64 west just before the Shockoe Valley Bridge.

"A red Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on Interstate 64 when a vehicle pulled up alongside and a passenger in that vehicle began firing at the Sonata," Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police wrote. "At least a dozen rounds were fired at the Sonata."

Troopers said the victim, a 35-year-old woman from Henrico County, was transported to VCU Medical Center with a serious, but non-life threatening, injury.

The Jeep, which police described as a late-model matte gray Jeep Compass or Cherokee with dark window tint, sped off on I-64 after the shooting, according to troopers.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact State Police at 804-609-5656 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

