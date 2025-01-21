Bill Fitzgerald, GeNienne Samuels surprise J.B. Fisher Elementary students with free books

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday was a special morning for the nearly 300 students at Richmond's J.B. Fisher Elementary School.

Bill Fitzgerald and GeNienne Samuels surprised students as part of our give a child a book campaign.

Fisher's auditorium erupted when the children realized they will be adding books to our their own personal libraries.

Thanks to our parent company's foundation the Scripps Howard fund, our viewers and CBS 6 employees as well as our partners at Renewal by Anderson, we raised just shy of $20,000.

The funds raised means that students at J.B. Fisher will get a total of 10 books this year. Students at Fairfield Court Elementary were surprised with books last month, too.

Watch: CBS 6 viewers, Scripps Howard Fund make sure each student at Richmond school gets nearly a dozen free books

It's something these children told CBS 6 they won't forget.

"Makes me feel good because we're getting to have books that usually aren't free," fifth grader Daniel said. we actually get to keep them. It makes me feel good, it makes me feel happy. Because people outside our school are donating books to us."

"I was like 'Mmm, yay,' I'm going to pick out so many awesome books," fifth grader Leland said. "They were hyping us up with cheerleaders they brought in, and then they opened the curtains when we were all riled up, to all these book stands."

